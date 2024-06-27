Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 8: Action-Packed Cricket Extravaganza Unveiled

The eighth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is set to begin on July 5, spanning across five venues in the state with matches being streamed on Star Sports and FanCode. Featuring top players such as Ravichandran Ashwin and Vijay Shankar, the tournament final will be held on August 4.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:09 IST
Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 8: Action-Packed Cricket Extravaganza Unveiled
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated eighth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is all set to commence on July 5. The vibrant eight-team tournament will take place at five venues across Tamil Nadu, concluding with the Qualifier 2 and the grand final at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 4.

The initial nine fixtures are scheduled at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem from July 5 to 11. Following this, the action moves to Sri Ramakrishna College Ground in Coimbatore, ICL Sankar Nagar Cricket Ground in Tirunelveli, and NPR College Ground in Dindigul before culminating in Chennai. The tournament promises thrilling double-headers, reserve days for playoffs, and extensive broadcast and streaming options.

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to stellar performances from notable players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, and Washington Sundar. Matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD, with FanCode offering online streaming. This season's squad compositions promise competitive and entertaining cricket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024