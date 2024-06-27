Rain Drama in Semi-Final: India vs. England Match Interrupted
The semi-final clash between India and England was interrupted by rain at Providence Stadium. India, after being put into bat, reached 65 for two in eight overs. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were at the crease, while early dismissals included Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.
- Country:
- Guyana
Rain halted the thrilling semi-final encounter between India and England on Thursday at Providence Stadium. The interruption came with India at a score of 65 for two in eight overs.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were batting at 37 and 13 respectively when the match was paused again. India was sent in to bat after a one-hour delay. They lost Virat Kohli early and later Rishabh Pant, but Rohit maintained a positive approach, finding boundaries to keep England under pressure. Kohli struck a six off Reece Topley but was bowled the next delivery. Pant was caught off Sam Curran.
Suryakumar contributed instantly with a four and a six to keep the momentum going for India. Brief Scores: India at 65/2 in 8 overs (Rohit Sharma 36*, Suryakumar Yadav 13*) vs England.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Varun Aaron lauds Suryakumar Yadav's innings following India-USA clash
Dramatic Wins and Rain Delays: Highlights from the T20 World Cup
"Very few players play at that pace": Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds Suryakumar Yadav's performance in T20 World Cup 2024
"Biggest match-winner": Harbhajan Singh on Suryakumar Yadav's performance against USA in T20 WC
From India to USA: Harmeet Singh's Cricketing Journey Shaped by Rohit Sharma's Coach