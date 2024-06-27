Rain Drama in Semi-Final: India vs. England Match Interrupted

Rain halted the thrilling semi-final encounter between India and England on Thursday at Providence Stadium. The interruption came with India at a score of 65 for two in eight overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were batting at 37 and 13 respectively when the match was paused again. India was sent in to bat after a one-hour delay. They lost Virat Kohli early and later Rishabh Pant, but Rohit maintained a positive approach, finding boundaries to keep England under pressure. Kohli struck a six off Reece Topley but was bowled the next delivery. Pant was caught off Sam Curran.

Suryakumar contributed instantly with a four and a six to keep the momentum going for India. Brief Scores: India at 65/2 in 8 overs (Rohit Sharma 36*, Suryakumar Yadav 13*) vs England.

