India Shines in T20 World Cup Semi-Final with Stunning Victory Over England

India showcased their superlative cricketing prowess, storming into the T20 World Cup final with an emphatic 68-run victory over England in the semi-final here on Thursday.

Leading the charge was captain Rohit Sharma, whose aggressive 57 off 39 balls laid a solid foundation. Contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya and brilliant bowling by Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav sealed the win.

England's response crumbled to 103 in 16.4 overs, setting up a title clash for India against debut-finalists South Africa. Star players like Jos Buttler and Harry Brook were kept in check by India's relentless bowling attack, highlighting the team's dominance throughout the match.

