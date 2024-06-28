Rise of the Young Titans: Alcaraz, Sinner, Swiatek, and Gauff Lead Tennis' Youth Revolution

A substantial shift is occurring in the world of tennis, characterized by a youth movement that has long been anticipated but is now finally here.

As attention turns to Wimbledon, starting Monday, players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff are drawing significant interest.

Alcaraz, the defending men's champion, boasts three Grand Slam titles at just 21. Sinner, aged 22, is the top seed at Wimbledon and Australian Open champion. Swiatek, 23, is the top-seeded woman with five majors, while 20-year-old Gauff has already secured a Grand Slam title and is ranked No. 2.

