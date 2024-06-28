Left Menu

England Skipper Jos Buttler Reflects on T20 World Cup Semi-Final Loss

England captain Jos Buttler admitted to tactical errors and acknowledged India's dominance in their T20 World Cup semi-final defeat. He reflected on key decisions, including not bowling Moeen Ali, as they lost to India by 68 runs. Buttler praised his team's efforts but recognized they fell short against a top-performing India.

England captain Jos Buttler candidly admitted to tactical errors in their T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to India, describing the outcome as a result of being comprehensively outplayed.

Buttler highlighted key strategic missteps, particularly the decision not to bowl Moeen Ali on a turning pitch, as contributors to their 68-run loss.

Despite praising his team's efforts throughout the tournament, Buttler recognized their defeat against a top-performing Indian side and expressed hopes for future improvements.

