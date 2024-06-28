England Skipper Jos Buttler Reflects on T20 World Cup Semi-Final Loss

England captain Jos Buttler candidly admitted to tactical errors in their T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to India, describing the outcome as a result of being comprehensively outplayed.

Buttler highlighted key strategic missteps, particularly the decision not to bowl Moeen Ali on a turning pitch, as contributors to their 68-run loss.

Despite praising his team's efforts throughout the tournament, Buttler recognized their defeat against a top-performing Indian side and expressed hopes for future improvements.

