Indian Stars Break Records with Historic 292-Run Partnership

Indian cricketers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana achieved the highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket, with a 292-run stand against South Africa. Their remarkable performance surpassed several previous records and solidified their names in the annals of cricket history.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:45 IST
In an extraordinary display of skill and partnership, Indian cricket stars Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana set a new record for the highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket this Friday. Accumulating an impressive 292 runs against South Africa, the duo broke the prior record held by Pakistan's players since 2004.

This achievement not only marks the highest opening partnership but also ranks as the second-highest for any wicket in Women's Test, second only to the Australian pair's 309-run stand in 1987. Their performance outshone their previous best of 167 runs against England and eclipsed the highest Indian partnership record of 275 runs set in 2014.

The partnership ended when Smriti was dismissed just a run shy of 150, while Shafali continued to shine, securing a 150-plus score. At Tea, India was at a commanding 334 for two in 60 overs, setting a formidable stage for the Test's outcome.

