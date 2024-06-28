Left Menu

Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to Miss Paris Games Due to Achilles Injury

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the reigning Olympic champion in the 100 and 200 meters, will miss the Paris Games due to an Achilles tendon tear. After a recent injury at the New York Grand Prix, she announced her withdrawal from competitions, leaving top Olympic contenders Sha'Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson.

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:02 IST
Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to Miss Paris Games Due to Achilles Injury
Elaine Thompson-Herah
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time reigning Olympic champion in the 100 and 200 meters, will miss the upcoming Paris Games due to a small tear in her Achilles tendon.

The injury occurred during the New York Grand Prix this month, where she had to be carried off the track. Although she had intended to compete in the 100 meters at this week's Jamaican national championships, she announced her withdrawal on social media. 'Funny enough, I got back home with a strong mindset to keep pushing and prepare,' she shared, 'but the leg wouldn't allow me.'

This development leaves America's Sha'Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson as the primary medal contenders in the 100 meters sprint in Paris. Thompson-Herah, who will turn 32 on Saturday, expressed her determination to recover fully and return to the track. 'It's a long road but I am willing to start over and keep working,' she said. 'I am hurt and devastated to be missing the Olympics this year, but at the end of the day it's sports, and my health comes first.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024