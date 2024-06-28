Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to Miss Paris Games Due to Achilles Injury

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time reigning Olympic champion in the 100 and 200 meters, will miss the upcoming Paris Games due to a small tear in her Achilles tendon.

The injury occurred during the New York Grand Prix this month, where she had to be carried off the track. Although she had intended to compete in the 100 meters at this week's Jamaican national championships, she announced her withdrawal on social media. 'Funny enough, I got back home with a strong mindset to keep pushing and prepare,' she shared, 'but the leg wouldn't allow me.'

This development leaves America's Sha'Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson as the primary medal contenders in the 100 meters sprint in Paris. Thompson-Herah, who will turn 32 on Saturday, expressed her determination to recover fully and return to the track. 'It's a long road but I am willing to start over and keep working,' she said. 'I am hurt and devastated to be missing the Olympics this year, but at the end of the day it's sports, and my health comes first.'

