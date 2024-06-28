Italy vs. Switzerland: Clash of Titans in the Euro 2024 Knockouts

Defending champion Italy aims to continue its dominance over Switzerland in a high-stakes Euro 2024 showdown. This pivotal match will determine who advances to the quarterfinals, where the winner will face either England or Slovakia.

Switzerland has not beaten Italy in 31 years, adding an extra layer of challenge for the Swiss team. However, Switzerland is unbeaten this year, making this clash an eagerly awaited fixture. Italy, though struggling in the current tournament, brings historical strength to the game. The teams recently clashed in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, both matches ending in draws, but Switzerland finished top of the group.

This match holds added intrigue as several Swiss players are familiar with Italy's Serie A, whereas only one Italian player has experience in the Swiss league. Set for a 6 p.m. kickoff, the game promises excitement and drama as both teams vie for a quarterfinal spot.

