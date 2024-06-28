Left Menu

Shafali Verma Shatters Records with Historic 205 Against South Africa

Shafali Verma scored a record-breaking 205 runs against South Africa, marking her first international century across all formats. She surpassed the previous record held by Annabelle Sutherland for the fastest 200 in women's cricket. Verma praised her hard work and training at the National Cricket Academy, highlighting a strong opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:03 IST
Shafali Verma Shatters Records with Historic 205 Against South Africa
Shafali Verma
  • Country:
  • India

Shafali Verma broke new ground in women's cricket by smashing a record-breaking 205 runs against South Africa on Friday. The India opener's double century in 194 balls surpassed Annabelle Sutherland's record for the fastest 200 in women's cricket.

Reflecting on her performance, Verma called the knock a 'precious treasure' and highlighted her rigorous training at the National Cricket Academy. She attributed her success to the supportive environment and intensive practice camps.

The 20-year-old cricketer also formed a record-breaking 292-run opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana, underlining their synergy on the field. The South African bowlers struggled on the Chennai pitch, with Verma also noting the increasing turn toward the day's end. India's spinners are expected to leverage these conditions in the upcoming sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024