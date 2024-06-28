Shafali Verma Shatters Records with Historic 205 Against South Africa

Shafali Verma broke new ground in women's cricket by smashing a record-breaking 205 runs against South Africa on Friday. The India opener's double century in 194 balls surpassed Annabelle Sutherland's record for the fastest 200 in women's cricket.

Reflecting on her performance, Verma called the knock a 'precious treasure' and highlighted her rigorous training at the National Cricket Academy. She attributed her success to the supportive environment and intensive practice camps.

The 20-year-old cricketer also formed a record-breaking 292-run opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana, underlining their synergy on the field. The South African bowlers struggled on the Chennai pitch, with Verma also noting the increasing turn toward the day's end. India's spinners are expected to leverage these conditions in the upcoming sessions.

