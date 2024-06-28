Ulrich Chomche Makes History as First NBA Academy Africa Prospect Drafted to NBA

Ulrich Chomche, a standout talent from NBA Academy Africa based in Saly, Senegal, has etched his name in history by becoming the first prospect from NBA Academy Africa to be drafted into the NBA. Selected 57th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 NBA Draft presented by State Farm, Chomche's achievement marks a significant milestone for basketball development across the continent.

Notably, Chomche also becomes the first player from any of the NBA's academies worldwide—located in Senegal, Mexico, and Australia—to be drafted directly from an NBA Academy. His journey to the NBA includes participation in the Basketball Africa League (BAL), where he notably represented Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in 2023 and Cameroon’s Forces Armées et Police (FAP) in 2022.

Hailing from Cameroon, Chomche joins a prestigious list of Cameroonian NBA draftees, including prominent players like Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, and Luc Mbah a Moute. His selection also marks a historic moment as the first time two players from Cameroon were chosen in the same NBA Draft.

Chomche's path to the NBA began in 2019 when he joined NBA Academy Africa at just 14 years old. Throughout his tenure at the academy, he showcased his skills in various international competitions and showcases, including NBA Academy exhibition games, the Tarkanian Classic, and Basketball Without Borders events.

Most recently, Chomche represented the World Team at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon, further solidifying his status as a rising star in global basketball. His draft selection underscores the NBA Academy's role in nurturing top-tier talent from Africa and providing them with opportunities to compete at the highest levels of the sport.

With this milestone, Chomche not only fulfills a personal dream but also inspires a new generation of African basketball players, highlighting the potential and talent that exists within the continent's basketball community. His success underscores the NBA Academy's commitment to developing future basketball stars and promoting the growth of the sport across Africa.