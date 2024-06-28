Left Menu

Lamine Yamal: Balancing Football Stardom and Academic Success

Lamine Yamal, a 16-year-old Barcelona winger, has not only helped Spain progress in Euro 2024 but also successfully completed his secondary education exams. Yamal, the youngest player at the European Championship, continues to excel both academically and on the football field, aiming for Spain’s fourth Euros title.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:03 IST
Lamine Yamal: Balancing Football Stardom and Academic Success
Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal may have helped Spain cruise into the knockout stages of Euro 2024 but the 16-year-old has not neglected his schoolwork, with the Barcelona winger announcing that he had passed his secondary education exams. Yamal, who broke into the Barcelona and Spain starting lineups this season, became the youngest player to appear at a European Championship when Spain beat Croatia in their group opener earlier this month.

The teenager has clearly been putting in the hard work both on and off the pitch. "I passed the exams and I have the ESO title now," Yamal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

"The last grades I've seen? If I'm honest, I saw them on my phone and it said I had passed so I just closed the app, called my mum and told her." Spain are one of the favourites after becoming the only team to win all three of their games in the group stage, where they beat defending champions Italy and Croatia.

They play Georgia in the last 16 and may face hosts Germany in the quarter-finals. "Everything we've done in the group stage will be worthless if they knock us out on Sunday. We've already played against them (in the qualifiers), but we know it won't be the same game," Yamal added.

As Spain seek a record fourth Euros title, Yamal will hope they can go all the way with his 17th birthday falling on the eve of the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
3
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024