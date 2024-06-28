Georgia's Soccer Team Set for Million-Dollar Surprise at Euro 2024

Left Menu

Georgia's soccer team is set to receive over USD 10 million from former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili following a stunning win over Portugal at Euro 2024. An additional payout awaits if they triumph over Spain. This comes amidst political unrest over a controversial law in Georgia.

PTI | Tbilisi | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:22 IST
  • Georgia

Georgia's soccer team is poised for an unexpected payday at Euro 2024, courtesy of billionaire former prime minister, Bidzina Ivanishvili. The financial windfall comes after the team's stunning victory over Portugal, which promised them over USD 10 million.

The Georgian team has another chance to double its earnings with a forthcoming match against Spain on Sunday in the pre-quarterfinals. Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, had initially pledged the 30 million Georgian lari (USD 10.7 million) bonus if Georgia reached the knockout stages.

In a statement broadcast by Imedi TV, Ivanishvili confirmed the bonus and announced a similar reward if Georgia defeats Spain. Ivanishvili extended his congratulations to the team for their unprecedented win. Meanwhile, Georgia's success at the tournament comes amid political turmoil at home over a contentious media law passed by the Georgian Dream-controlled parliament, which opponents claim could thwart the country's bid to join the European Union.

