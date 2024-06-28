Georgia's Soccer Team Set for Million-Dollar Surprise at Euro 2024

Georgia's soccer team is poised for an unexpected payday at Euro 2024, courtesy of billionaire former prime minister, Bidzina Ivanishvili. The financial windfall comes after the team's stunning victory over Portugal, which promised them over USD 10 million.

The Georgian team has another chance to double its earnings with a forthcoming match against Spain on Sunday in the pre-quarterfinals. Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, had initially pledged the 30 million Georgian lari (USD 10.7 million) bonus if Georgia reached the knockout stages.

In a statement broadcast by Imedi TV, Ivanishvili confirmed the bonus and announced a similar reward if Georgia defeats Spain. Ivanishvili extended his congratulations to the team for their unprecedented win. Meanwhile, Georgia's success at the tournament comes amid political turmoil at home over a contentious media law passed by the Georgian Dream-controlled parliament, which opponents claim could thwart the country's bid to join the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)