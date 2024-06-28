Falling Face-First: Anthony Gordon's Bike Mishap at Euro Championship
England winger Anthony Gordon suffered cuts and grazes after falling off his bike during downtime at the European Championship. Though the accident appeared severe, Gordon confirmed he sustained only minor injuries. Despite the mishap, he made a brief appearance in the 0-0 draw against Slovenia and prepares for the next match against Slovakia.
In what was meant to be a routine recovery bike ride, England winger Anthony Gordon found himself face down on the ground, suffering cuts and bruises just days before the next European Championship match. The Newcastle player recounted the incident, explaining his attempt to take a photograph for his family led to an unexpected accident.
Gordon had joined fellow England teammates for a leisurely bike ride on Wednesday. The excursion turned hazardous when he mistakenly applied the front brake, sending him tumbling off the bike. Sporting visible injuries at a press conference, Gordon assured fans that the incident left him with only minor grazes.
Despite the scare, Gordon made a brief appearance in England's 0-0 draw against Slovenia. He is now gearing up for the team's match against Slovakia in the round of 16 on Sunday.
