Billion-Dollar Verdict, Historic NBA Moments, and Summer Sports Highlights

NFL hit with $4.7 billion verdict in 'Sunday Ticket' antitrust trial

The National Football League must pay more than $4.7 billion in class-action damages for overcharging subscribers of its "Sunday Ticket" telecasts, a California federal jury said on Thursday. Jurors in Los Angeles agreed with the plaintiffs that the NFL conspired with member teams to artificially inflate the price of "Sunday Ticket" for millions of residential and commercial subscribers.

Report: Mavs trading Tim Hardaway Jr. to Pistons

The Dallas Mavericks are trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round draft picks to the Detroit Pistons for fellow guard Quentin Grimes, ESPN reported Friday. The Mavericks get younger and gain more financial flexibility with the move.

MLB roundup: O's beat Rangers, tie for AL East lead

Corbin Burnes pitched seven strong innings and the Baltimore Orioles used early offense and four home runs to beat the visiting Texas Rangers 11-2 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser homered for Baltimore, which won for the second night in a row following a season-worst five-game skid. With the win, the Orioles (.630) took over first place by percentage points over the slumping New York Yankees (.627) in the American League East.

Mixed Martial Arts-Prochazka wants champion Pereira to shun magic rituals before UFC 303

Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira's meteoric rise in the UFC fuelled by a string of knockouts has a magical aura to it, and his next opponent Jiri Prochazka believes the magic may be present in a literal way. Prochazka, who was knocked out by Pereira in their first fight in November, said the Brazilian former kickboxing world champion used shamanic rituals before every fight to help him win.

Athletics-Lyles, Richardson breeze through 200m heats at US trials

Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson made light work of the 200m heats on Thursday as the U.S. Olympic trials returned from a two-day break with plenty of spots at the Paris Games still up for grabs. Lyles has not lost a 200m since taking bronze in Tokyo three years ago and he cruised to the fastest time of the day in 20.10 seconds in Eugene, Oregon.

Soccer-Euros form of Saudi-based stars tests perceptions of slide in standard

France's N'Golo Kante had looked to be winding down his glittering career but his unexpected recall for Euro 2024 and eye-popping performances suggest his quality has not been diminished by his big-bucks move to Saudi Arabia last year. He is among several players in Germany challenging popular perceptions that the new Saudi Pro League is a career-ending option for big players seduced by huge salaries, with Kante dazzling on his return after a two-year absence and winning player of the match in his first two games.

NBA-Bronny and LeBron James team up in historic first for NBA

Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday, bringing his father LeBron one step closer to fulfilling his long-held dream of playing alongside his son. Bronny, 19, was informed of the Lakers decision with a phone call from general manager Rob Pelinka while his dad gave an emotional champagne toast to family and friends when they received the news at a restaurant in New York, ESPN reported.

Soccer-US federation condemns racist abuse of players after Panama loss

The U.S. soccer federation condemned the online racist abuse of their players on Thursday after their 2-1 defeat by Panama at the Copa America. "There is absolutely no place in the game for such hateful and discriminatory behaviour," U.S. Soccer said in a statement on X.

Tennis-Swiatek draws Kenin in tough Wimbledon opener, Alcaraz to face qualifier

Wimbledon women's top seed Iga Swiatek was handed a tricky first-round test at Wimbledon as the world number one was drawn against American Sofia Kenin on Friday. Czech reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded sixth and in the same quarter of the draw as Swiatek, will open against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Report: Raptors G Immanuel Quickley signing $175M deal

The Toronto Raptors are re-signing guard Immanuel Quickley to a five-year, $175 million contract, ESPN reported on Friday. Quickley, 25, joined the Raptors with R.J. Barrett in the Dec. 30, 2023, trade that sent forward OG Anunoby and two others to the New York Knicks.

