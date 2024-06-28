Spain's Joselu Joins Al-Gharafa: A New Chapter in the Qatar Stars League
Spain forward Joselu has signed a two-year contract with Al-Gharafa, with an option to extend for another year. The 34-year-old, who recently played for Real Madrid, joins the Middle-Eastern club as they prepare for the AFC Champions League Elite qualifiers. Real Madrid thanked him for his professionalism.
The 34-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 34 LaLiga appearances in 2023-24, is the second Real Madrid player currently playing for Spain in Euro 2024 to join a Middle-Eastern club this week, after Saudi side Al-Qadsiah announced the signing of Nacho on Thursday. Joselu helped Real reach the Champions League final last season when he came on as a substitute and scored a late brace against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semi-finals, clinching a 2-1 win for his club.
"Real Madrid thanks Joselu for his professionalism and his madridismo," Real, who later won the Champions League, said in a statement on Friday. Former Newcastle United and Stoke City player Joselu's signing comes as Al-Gharafa strengthen their squad for the AFC Champions League Elite qualifiers, after finishing third in the QSL last season, making their first appearance in Asia's top-tier competition since 2011.
"The management of our club extends thanks and appreciation to Real Madrid for its great co-operation," Al-Gharafa said.
