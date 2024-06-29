Left Menu

Colombia Shines in Copa America: A Decisive 3-0 Victory Over Costa Rica

Colombia secured a spot in the Copa America quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica, thanks to goals from Luis Diaz, Davinson Sanchez, and Jhon Cordoba. They top Group D with six points, while Costa Rica still has a chance but needs a win against Paraguay.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 06:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 06:12 IST
Colombia Shines in Copa America: A Decisive 3-0 Victory Over Costa Rica
AI Generated Representative Image

Colombia cruised to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in Group D on Friday and booked their spot in the Copa America quarter-finals thanks to strikes from Luis Diaz, Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba.

Colombia top their group with six points after two matches, ahead of Costa Rica and Brazil, who have one point each. Paraguay are bottom with zero points and face Brazil later on Friday. 'Los Cafeteros', who will finish the evening first in the group regardless of the later result, sealed a tenth consecutive victory and 25th match without defeat as they pursue their first Copa America title since 2001.

A draw between Brazil and Paraguay could see Nestor Lorenzo's squad secure their top spot in the group, thus avoiding a probable quarter-final against Uruguay. If not, a draw in their final group match against Brazil on Tuesday should suffice.

Despite the loss, Costa Rica, who have one point, are still in the running, but they need to secure a win in their final match against Paraguay and hope for other results to go their way. Colombia started the match well and took the lead in the 31st minute through Liverpool winger Diaz, who confidently converted from the penalty spot after Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira bundled over Cordoba in the box.

As Costa Rica pressed for an equaliser they left themselves open on the break and Colombia made them pay, with Sanchez outmuscling defender Juan Pablo Vargas to head Jhon Arias' corner past Sequeira from close range in the 59th minute. After scoring, Sanchez held up the jersey of team mate Jhon Lucumi, who missed the match due to an injury.

Cordoba rounded out the scoring three minutes later after timing his run perfectly to stay onside and latch onto James Rodriguez's long ball before calmly slotting his finish past Sequeira.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024