Grace Kim's Hole-In-One Spurs Electrifying Lead in Dow Championship

Grace Kim's spectacular hole-in-one, combined with eight birdies alongside partner Auston Kim, catapulted them to a five-way share of the lead at the Dow Championship.

Danish duo Nicole Broch Estrup and Nanna Koertz Madsen posted the day's best score with a 60, rallying late with two birdies to secure their tie.

The competition remains fierce, with five leading pairs at 12-under 128. As the tournament unfolds, a exciting weekend is anticipated at the Midland Country Club on the LPGA Tour's only official team event.

