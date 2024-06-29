Left Menu

Grace Kim's Hole-In-One Spurs Electrifying Lead in Dow Championship

Grace Kim made a hole-in-one and combined with Auston Kim for eight birdies in a fourballs format, leading to a five-way tie for the lead at the Dow Championship. Other top-performing teams included pairs from Denmark, the US, Thailand, and Taiwan. A thrilling weekend is expected at Midland Country Club.

29-06-2024
Grace Kim's spectacular hole-in-one, combined with eight birdies alongside partner Auston Kim, catapulted them to a five-way share of the lead at the Dow Championship.

Danish duo Nicole Broch Estrup and Nanna Koertz Madsen posted the day's best score with a 60, rallying late with two birdies to secure their tie.

The competition remains fierce, with five leading pairs at 12-under 128. As the tournament unfolds, a exciting weekend is anticipated at the Midland Country Club on the LPGA Tour's only official team event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

