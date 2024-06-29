Colombia's Dominance: A 3-0 Triumph over Costa Rica in Copa America
Colombia advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with a decisive 3-0 victory over Costa Rica. Goals from Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba in the second half, and a first-half penalty by Luis Díaz, sealed the win. Colombia controlled possession throughout and now faces Brazil in the group stage finale.
Colombia cruised into the Copa America quarterfinals with a commanding 3-0 victory over Costa Rica, thanks to second-half goals from Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba. Luis Díaz had put them ahead in the first half with a penalty kick.
Dominating possession for the second consecutive game, Colombia led 1-0 at halftime. The team controlled 62% of the ball and continued to press in the second half, securing a win in front of 27,386 Colombian supporters at State Farm Stadium. Colombia outshot Costa Rica 14-5 and faces Brazil on Tuesday in Santa Clara, California.
Colombia has an impressive unbeaten streak of 25 games and appears poised for the knockout stages.
