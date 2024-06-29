Left Menu

India Sets New Record in Women's Test Cricket with Monumental Total

India's women's cricket team broke records with an impressive total of 603 for six declared against South Africa. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were instrumental in achieving the highest opening partnership in women's cricket history. The previous record of 575 for nine, set by Australia, was surpassed.

India Sets New Record in Women's Test Cricket with Monumental Total
In a momentous achievement, India's women's cricket team has set a new record for the highest team total in a Test match. The team declared at 603 for six on Saturday in their one-off match against South Africa in Durban.

The previous record, held by Australia with a score of 575 for nine declared, was surpassed in the 109th over when Richa Ghosh hit a boundary. India finally declared their innings after Ghosh was dismissed for 86.

The credit for this remarkable feat goes largely to the opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, who scored 205 and 149, respectively, building the highest opening partnership in women's cricket. Contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur further solidified this historic performance.

