Iga Swiatek: The Relentless Perfectionist on Tennis Courts

Iga Swiatek clinched her third consecutive French Open title, delivering the most lopsided final in 17 years by winning against Jasmine Paolini with just three games conceded in Court Philippe Chatrier. Yet, the Polish tennis star was quick to point out what went wrong, calling herself a 'perfectionist.'

Swiatek, despite her string of titles, has her eyes set on Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam where she hasn't progressed past the quarterfinals. "Overall, tennis is different on grass," she remarked, noting that she aims to play better on the grass surface.

Swiatek has dominated the red clay of Roland Garros but faces challenges adapting to grass, with a 9-4 record at Wimbledon. She emphasizes improving her volleys and serve for easier points, channeling her perfectionist drive into becoming better on and off the court.

