National Cricket Academy Replica Launched in Kolkata with Sandeep Patil as Head

In a significant move, a new sports academy mirroring Bengaluru's renowned National Cricket Academy was unveiled in Kolkata on Tuesday. At the helm of this ambitious project is former India cricketer, Sandeep Patil, appointed on a five-year contract. Patil, who once served as NCA director, has reunited his old team, including Dinesh Nanavati, Gautam Shome, and sports therapist Ashish Kaushik, to drive this venture forward.

Patil explained his decision to join the project, organized by Shrachi Sports Ventures, emphasizing his commitment to its potential impact on Indian cricket. The academy, located at Athlead International School in Joka, aims to cater to cricketers from the eastern and northeastern regions in collaboration with the Cricket Association of Bengal. Patil stressed that the facility will address all rehab and fitness needs, eliminating the need for cricketers to seek services elsewhere.

Further enhancing its scope, the facility plans to expand into various sports, with tennis legend Leander Paes overseeing tennis and former India goalkeeper Bhaskar Ganguly heading the forthcoming football academy. Shrachi Group's managing director Rahul Todi highlighted the academy's focus on comprehensive physical and mental training, noting that expertise in mental conditioning and injury rehab would benefit all sports.

