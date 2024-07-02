Left Menu

National Cricket Academy Replica Launched in Kolkata with Sandeep Patil as Head

A new sports academy mirroring Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy has been launched in Kolkata, with ex-cricketer Sandeep Patil appointed as head. Patil has assembled a team including former colleagues to develop the academy, which will provide comprehensive services to cricketers from the eastern and northeastern regions and eventually expand to other sports.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:21 IST
National Cricket Academy Replica Launched in Kolkata with Sandeep Patil as Head
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, a new sports academy mirroring Bengaluru's renowned National Cricket Academy was unveiled in Kolkata on Tuesday. At the helm of this ambitious project is former India cricketer, Sandeep Patil, appointed on a five-year contract. Patil, who once served as NCA director, has reunited his old team, including Dinesh Nanavati, Gautam Shome, and sports therapist Ashish Kaushik, to drive this venture forward.

Patil explained his decision to join the project, organized by Shrachi Sports Ventures, emphasizing his commitment to its potential impact on Indian cricket. The academy, located at Athlead International School in Joka, aims to cater to cricketers from the eastern and northeastern regions in collaboration with the Cricket Association of Bengal. Patil stressed that the facility will address all rehab and fitness needs, eliminating the need for cricketers to seek services elsewhere.

Further enhancing its scope, the facility plans to expand into various sports, with tennis legend Leander Paes overseeing tennis and former India goalkeeper Bhaskar Ganguly heading the forthcoming football academy. Shrachi Group's managing director Rahul Todi highlighted the academy's focus on comprehensive physical and mental training, noting that expertise in mental conditioning and injury rehab would benefit all sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024