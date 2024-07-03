The Importance of Family and Friends in Olympics: Athletes Reflect

Athletes at the last Summer Olympics remember the sadness and longing of competing with nearly no one in the stands, courtesy of pandemic-era restrictions in Tokyo three years ago. The eerie quiet of empty stadiums was accompanied by a more significant emptiness: the absence of parents, siblings, and lifelong friends and coaches. These are the people who helped raise and shape Olympians, paid for lessons, and supported them through every win and setback.

At the Paris Games, starting this month, those support systems can rejoin the athletes, offering the emotional and moral boost they missed last time. Oksana Masters, a decorated Paralympian, emphasized the collective effort behind her individual achievements: "I might be the only one on the start line, but I didn't get there by myself at all." This sentiment is widespread among athletes.

The return of fans is more than just noise in the stadiums; it's about reconnecting with the people who make the journey worthwhile. As Maggie Steffens, a three-time gold medalist in water polo, said, "Family means everything to me." Knowing loved ones will be there could lead to added motivation or pressure. As Gabby Thomas, a sprinter with a bronze in Tokyo, put it, "I do owe it to anyone who supports me—my sponsors, my friends, my family, my coach—to do my best and medal, essentially."

While the presence of supporters can be a double-edged sword by adding potential distractions, it also allows them to witness the culmination of years of sacrifice. Victor Montalvo, a breakdancer competing as B-Boy Victor, reminisced about his father's sacrifices, like building a studio in their backyard and getting a passport for international events.

