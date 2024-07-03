Left Menu

Euro 2024's Free Agents: Stars Searching for New Clubs

Several prominent players from teams like France, Netherlands, and Croatia are now free agents during the Euro 2024. Adrien Rabiot, Memphis Depay, and Luka Modric lead this group as they aim to impress potential new clubs while competing in the tournament, showcasing their skills for future contracts.

Updated: 03-07-2024 18:44 IST
The Euro 2024 quarterfinals feature not only intense competition but also a unique subplot: several star players are currently unattached to any club. Among them are France's midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, who became free agents after their contracts expired on June 30.

Rabiot, who has been a key player for France, is sidelined for the quarterfinals against Portugal due to suspension. Similarly, Depay, who played a significant role in the Netherlands' progress, is also a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid.

One of the most notable free agents is Croatia's Luka Modric. At 38, he is the oldest goalscorer in the tournament's history and has been a stalwart for Real Madrid, although his contract has just expired. These players are hoping their Euro 2024 performances can lead to lucrative new contracts.

