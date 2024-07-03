Euro 2024's Free Agents: Stars Searching for New Clubs

The Euro 2024 quarterfinals feature not only intense competition but also a unique subplot: several star players are currently unattached to any club. Among them are France's midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, who became free agents after their contracts expired on June 30.

Rabiot, who has been a key player for France, is sidelined for the quarterfinals against Portugal due to suspension. Similarly, Depay, who played a significant role in the Netherlands' progress, is also a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid.

One of the most notable free agents is Croatia's Luka Modric. At 38, he is the oldest goalscorer in the tournament's history and has been a stalwart for Real Madrid, although his contract has just expired. These players are hoping their Euro 2024 performances can lead to lucrative new contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)