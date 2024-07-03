Left Menu

Vinesh Phogat Secures Schengen Visa for Grand Prix of Spain 2024

World Championships bronze medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat received her Schengen visa with assistance from the government, allowing her to travel to Spain for the Grand Prix of Spain 2024. Phogat sought urgent help via social media and received her visa in time for her Wednesday night flight.

Vinesh Phogat
  • Country:
  • India

Wrestling star and World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat will indeed compete in the Grand Prix of Spain 2024. Earlier today, she received her Schengen visa, thanks to prompt government intervention.

Phogat's departure seemed in jeopardy as her visa was delayed. She sought urgent help from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Ministry of External Affairs via social media, highlighting her predicament.

After a tense wait, Phogat confirmed receipt of her visa, expressing gratitude towards the authorities. Post her competition in Spain, she will head to France for a 20-day training stint ahead of the Paris Olympics.

