Coco Gauff Shines Again on Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court

Coco Gauff, recalling her 2019 victory over Venus Williams, advanced to the third round at Wimbledon by defeating Anca Todoni. Gauff reflected on her passion for the game and its pressures. Other notable results included victories for Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:51 IST
Coco Gauff reminisced about her remarkable 2019 debut at Wimbledon on the No. 1 Court, a venue where she had previously toppled Venus Williams at just 15.

This year, Gauff secured her spot in the third round by defeating qualifier Anca Todoni 6-2, 6-1. Reflecting on last year's early exit, the young champion emphasized the importance of balance and perspective, noting that while she is passionate about tennis, it's essential to manage expectations and pressure.

In other notable results, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came back to beat Aleksander Vukic, setting up a thrilling match against Frances Tiafoe. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner triumphed in an all-Italian contest against Matteo Berrettini, and Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Emma Navarro in the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

