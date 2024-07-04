Coco Gauff Shines Again on Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court

Coco Gauff reminisced about her remarkable 2019 debut at Wimbledon on the No. 1 Court, a venue where she had previously toppled Venus Williams at just 15.

This year, Gauff secured her spot in the third round by defeating qualifier Anca Todoni 6-2, 6-1. Reflecting on last year's early exit, the young champion emphasized the importance of balance and perspective, noting that while she is passionate about tennis, it's essential to manage expectations and pressure.

In other notable results, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came back to beat Aleksander Vukic, setting up a thrilling match against Frances Tiafoe. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner triumphed in an all-Italian contest against Matteo Berrettini, and Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Emma Navarro in the second round.

