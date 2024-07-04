England midfielder Jude Bellingham won't go for surgery after EURO 2024

Real Madrid and England star player Jude Bellingham will not have to go for surgery after he sustained a shoulder injury that has caused problems in the past season. In the previous season of La Liga in November, when Real Madrid faced Rayo Vallecano, Bellingham sustained a shoulder injury. Following the injury, the English player wore a pad on his shoulder to prevent himself from receiving further injuries.

Bellingham was supposed to undergo surgery after the end of the EURO 2024 just like his Real Madrid teammate Brahim Diaz, who was struggling with a shoulder problem. Meanwhile, Goal.com quoted AS's report and stated that both the Los Blancos will not undergo surgery this summer. Bellingham had a spectacular debut season at Real Madrid, scoring 19 goals, and helping Carlo Ancelotti's men to win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League (UCL) for a record number of time. The youngster also scored four goals and made five assists in the previous season of the UCL.

Real Madrid won their 15th UCL title after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final match of the tournament, where Bellingham played a huge role in the game. The 21-year-old has been stupendous in the ongoing EURO 2024, scoring two goals after playing four matches for the Three Lions.

In England's previous match against Slovakia, Gareth Southgate's side clinched a 2-1 win after Bellingham and skipper Harry Kane's lone goals. In England's last game, Bellingham won the most duels (11) in the match. The Three Lions will take on Switzerland in their upcoming quarter-final match of the tournament on Saturday at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany.

Bellingham will likely play a decisive role again for England when they meet their opponents in the upcoming rounds of the tournament. (ANI)

