Erik ten Hag Extends Manchester United Contract Until 2026 Amidst Club Overhaul

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension through to 2026, the Premier League club announced Thursday. Despite a tumultuous season culminating in the club's worst league finish in 34 years, the Dutchman has secured his position.

After a thorough performance review, United chose to retain Ten Hag, offering a one-year extension on his existing contract, which was set to expire at the end of the upcoming season. Under his tenure, the team won back-to-back trophies, including the English League Cup and FA Cup.

New co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, who acquired a 27.7% stake in the club earlier this year, has spearheaded a massive overhaul, including appointing a new CEO, sporting director, and technical director. Despite last season's challenges, United's leadership remains confident in Ten Hag's ability to drive the club to new heights in English and European football.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)