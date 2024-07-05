UEFA Suspends Turkey's Merih Demiral for Controversial Gesture

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has handed a two-match suspension to Turkish player Merih Demiral for a controversial gesture made during the European Championship.

UEFA announced on Friday that Demiral was banned for failing to adhere to the general principles of conduct, violating basic rules of decent conduct, and using sports events for non-sporting manifestations, thus bringing the sport into disrepute. The defender's recent actions, which occurred after he scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Austria to secure Turkey's place in the quarterfinals, included a hand sign associated with the ultra-nationalist Gray Wolves group.

As a result of the suspension, Demiral will not participate in Turkey's upcoming match against the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday.