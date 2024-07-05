Left Menu

UEFA Sanctions: Demiral Suspended, Bellingham Fined

UEFA has issued a two-match ban to Turkish footballer Merih Demiral for a politically charged gesture and fined England's Jude Bellingham 30,000 euros for a crotch-grabbing celebration. Demiral will miss Turkey's quarter-final while Bellingham retains eligibility to play. Both sanctions were for violating UEFA's principles of conduct.

05-07-2024
In a disciplinary move, UEFA has handed Turkish footballer Merih Demiral a two-match ban for his politically charged 'wolf' celebration. Additionally, England's Jude Bellingham faces a 30,000 euros fine for a crotch-grabbing gesture during Euro 2024.

Demiral's ban rules him out of Turkey's quarter-final against the Netherlands, whereas Bellingham remains eligible to play against Switzerland on Saturday. UEFA deemed Demiral's actions contrary to the sport's principles, associating the wolf gesture with Turkey's far-right 'Grey Wolves'. Despite the controversy, Turkey's government backs Demiral, citing patriotism.

Bellingham's gesture, after a stunning bicycle kick, earned him a suspended one-match ban, reflecting UEFA's view of it as a less severe offense. The English Football Association also faces fines for fan misbehavior during the Slovakia game.

