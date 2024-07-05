Left Menu

Pogacar Stays On Course for Historic Giro/Tour Double

Tadej Pogacar remains on track for a historic Giro d'Italia/Tour de France double, extending his lead over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard in a thrilling individual time trial. Pogacar finished second to Remco Evenepoel, who won the stage. Vingegaard, recovering from an injury, finished fourth.

Tadej Pogacar remains on track for a historic Giro d'Italia/Tour de France double, as he extends his lead over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard in a thrilling individual time trial. The Slovenian rider, who gained time over Vingegaard in the first high mountain stage, secured second place in the 25.3-km solo effort against the clock dominated by Remco Evenepoel.

Evenepoel, the 24-year-old Belgian and time trial world champion, clinched the seventh stage in 28 minutes and 52 seconds, outpacing Pogacar by 12 seconds. Another Slovenian contender, Primoz Roglic, finished third, 34 seconds behind the leader, with Vingegaard following in fourth place.

Last year, Pogacar had a tough experience, losing significant time to Vingegaard in a time trial and struggling in the subsequent mountain stages. This year, however, Pogacar seems more confident, bolstered by his performance in the Giro and the strength of his UAE Emirates team, compared to Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike squad.

