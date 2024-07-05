Paula Badosa Triumphs Despite Chronic Injury, Advances in Wimbledon

Paula Badosa put her hands to her head and shed tears following a stunning Wimbledon win over Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina on Friday, reflecting on a chronic back injury that threatened to end her career prematurely.

Once ranked as high as number two in the world in 2022, the 26-year-old Spaniard has recently struggled due to a string of injuries, including the troublesome back issue. After returning to the tour in January and making steady progress, Badosa earned a battling 7-6(6) 4-6 6-4 victory to eliminate Eastbourne champion Kasatkina in the third round.

"It's not my first time in the second week of a Grand Slam, but this one's the most special. I'm really proud of myself. I've been struggling with injuries, and it's been a long time since I reached this stage," Badosa told reporters. "Last year, I had to retire from Wimbledon and watched the tournaments from home. This year, I didn't know what to expect when I started."

Badosa revealed that doctors suggested it would be complicated to continue her career, but she persevered with cortisone injections. "Deep down, I wasn't accepting it. I told myself I would continue no matter what. That's the mindset that makes me the player I am," she said.

"I will always fight, no matter how difficult the moment. There were times when the pain was overwhelming, and I felt lost. But I didn't care. I told my team that I was going to play through the pain."

After reaching the third round of the French Open and the quarter-finals at Bad Homburg, Badosa broke back into the top 100. "I've always been mentally tough and a fighter, so I was going to make it through. I'm very proud of what I've accomplished," she said.

"Now, I'm in the fourth round and playing well, despite struggling initially when I returned. Seeing myself back at this level means a lot."