Paula Badosa Triumphs Despite Chronic Injury, Advances in Wimbledon
Paula Badosa celebrated an emotional Wimbledon win over Daria Kasatkina, overcoming a chronic back injury that nearly ended her career. Once ranked number two, Badosa has faced multiple setbacks but fought her way back, making steady progress since January, and expressing immense pride in her journey.
Paula Badosa put her hands to her head and shed tears following a stunning Wimbledon win over Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina on Friday, reflecting on a chronic back injury that threatened to end her career prematurely.
Once ranked as high as number two in the world in 2022, the 26-year-old Spaniard has recently struggled due to a string of injuries, including the troublesome back issue. After returning to the tour in January and making steady progress, Badosa earned a battling 7-6(6) 4-6 6-4 victory to eliminate Eastbourne champion Kasatkina in the third round.
"It's not my first time in the second week of a Grand Slam, but this one's the most special. I'm really proud of myself. I've been struggling with injuries, and it's been a long time since I reached this stage," Badosa told reporters. "Last year, I had to retire from Wimbledon and watched the tournaments from home. This year, I didn't know what to expect when I started."
Badosa revealed that doctors suggested it would be complicated to continue her career, but she persevered with cortisone injections. "Deep down, I wasn't accepting it. I told myself I would continue no matter what. That's the mindset that makes me the player I am," she said.
"I will always fight, no matter how difficult the moment. There were times when the pain was overwhelming, and I felt lost. But I didn't care. I told my team that I was going to play through the pain."
After reaching the third round of the French Open and the quarter-finals at Bad Homburg, Badosa broke back into the top 100. "I've always been mentally tough and a fighter, so I was going to make it through. I'm very proud of what I've accomplished," she said.
"Now, I'm in the fourth round and playing well, despite struggling initially when I returned. Seeing myself back at this level means a lot."
