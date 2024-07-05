Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Frances Tiafoe in Epic Wimbledon Match

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling five-set encounter, securing his place in Wimbledon's fourth round. The match, filled with moments of brilliance and dramatic turns, saw Alcaraz recover from a slow start to prevail 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Despite being outplayed at times by the 29th-seeded Tiafoe, Alcaraz demonstrated his resilience, improving his career record to 12-1 in fifth sets. Tiafoe, who entered the tournament with a sprained ligament in his right knee and a losing record this season, put up a valiant fight but ultimately fell to 6-13 in such deciders.

Tiafoe came admirably close to pulling off an upset, showcasing his tenacity and skill, but it was Alcaraz's determination and late surge that sealed the victory.