France Shatters Ronaldo’s European Dream in Thrilling Penalty Shootout

France has advanced to the Euro 2024 semifinals, edging Portugal 5-3 in a high-stakes penalty shootout on Friday. This result has effectively dashed Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes for a European Championship title in what he confirmed to be his last appearance at the tournament.

The match ended 0-0 after extra time, leading to a tense shootout where Joao Felix missed a crucial penalty for Portugal, hitting the post. Theo Hernández stepped up to deliver the decisive kick for France.

This win marks a turning point for France, following their previous losses in penalty shootouts during the last 16 at Euro 2021 and the 2022 World Cup final. Awaiting them in the semifinals is Spain, who secured their spot with an extra-time victory over Germany in Stuttgart.