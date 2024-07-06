Left Menu

Canada Triumphs in Penalty Shootout to Reach Copa America Semi-Finals

Canada emerged victorious in a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout against Venezuela, advancing to the Copa America semi-finals for the first time. The contest, which ended 1-1 in regular play, saw Maxime Crepeau save a decisive spot-kick, and Ismael Kone scored the winning penalty. Canada will now face Argentina.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

In a nail-biting finish, Canada secured a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Venezuela on Friday, advancing to the Copa America semi-finals for the first time. The absorbing contest had finished 1-1 after regular time.

Wilker Angel's missed penalty, saved by Maxime Crepeau, proved decisive, setting the stage for Ismael Kone to net the winning spot-kick and send Canada through.

Canada, who had managed just one goal in their group stage matches, came out with remarkable urgency. Their efforts were rewarded in the 13th minute when Jacob Shaffelburg turned in a cross from Jonathan David. Venezuela equalized in the 64th minute through Salomon Rondon, who cleverly lobbed the ball over Crepeau. Canada's next challenge is a semi-final clash against defending champions Argentina in New Jersey on Tuesday, aiming for a place in the July 14 final.

