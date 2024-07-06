Canada Triumphs in Penalty Shootout to Reach Copa America Semi-Finals

In a nail-biting finish, Canada secured a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Venezuela on Friday, advancing to the Copa America semi-finals for the first time. The absorbing contest had finished 1-1 after regular time.

Wilker Angel's missed penalty, saved by Maxime Crepeau, proved decisive, setting the stage for Ismael Kone to net the winning spot-kick and send Canada through.

Canada, who had managed just one goal in their group stage matches, came out with remarkable urgency. Their efforts were rewarded in the 13th minute when Jacob Shaffelburg turned in a cross from Jonathan David. Venezuela equalized in the 64th minute through Salomon Rondon, who cleverly lobbed the ball over Crepeau. Canada's next challenge is a semi-final clash against defending champions Argentina in New Jersey on Tuesday, aiming for a place in the July 14 final.

