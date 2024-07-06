Left Menu

Zimbabwe All-Rounder Praises Indian Cricket Icons Ahead of T20I Series

Zimbabwe all-rounder Luke Jongwe praised retired Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the T20I series against India. Jongwe expressed excitement for the matches and emphasized his team's focus on their own game. He also highlighted the leadership of Sikandar Raza and discussed the future of Zimbabwe cricket.

06-07-2024
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Zimbabwe

As Zimbabwe gears up to host World Cup champion India for a five-match T20I series at Harare Sports Club, all-rounder Luke Jongwe has heaped praise on recently retired Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Their retirement followed India's World Cup victory in Barbados.

Speaking during an interaction organized by Sony Sports Network, the 29-year-old expressed his excitement for the series. 'Everyone is excited. The last time India toured Zimbabwe, I was there. Not every day do you get to play against India,' Jongwe told ANI.

Jongwe emphasized his team's preparation focus. 'We are concentrating on executing our plans rather than focusing on our opponents. Perfecting our game as a team is our priority,' he said.

Reflecting on Rohit and Kohli, Jongwe said, 'They are probably two of the best batters to have played the game. It is sad not getting to play against them. Watching them play has always been amazing.'

On Zimbabwe's cricketing future, Jongwe added, 'The future begins tomorrow with a newish team taking us to the 2026 T20 WC and 2027 ODI World Cup. We cannot wait to face India. The ground will be packed, and some awesome cricketers will emerge during these five games.'

Jongwe also lauded Zimbabwean skipper Sikandar Raza. 'He is an amazing leader and human being. Our brotherhood off the field is incredible. We are blessed to have him as our captain,' he concluded.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

