Current Sports Highlights: Tennis, Soccer, and More

The latest sports news features a range of exciting events from the tennis courts to the soccer fields. Novak Djokovic is set for a tough encounter against Alexei Popyrin in the Wimbledon third round, as the world's best players vie for the prestigious Grand Slam title in London.

In a significant move, the Seattle Kraken secured forward Eeli Tolvanen on a two-year contract valued at $6.95 million. This comes after Tolvanen achieved career highs in assists and points in the previous season.

Meanwhile, American tennis star Coco Gauff overcame British qualifier Sonay Kartal to advance to the last 16 at Wimbledon, signaling her robust presence in the tournament. Soccer saw France edge out Portugal 5-3 on penalties, dampening Cristiano Ronaldo's international career prospects, while coach Marcelo Bielsa aims to lead Uruguay to victory against Brazil in Copa America.

On a different note, former boxing champion Ryan Garcia faced expulsion from the WBC for making discriminatory remarks on social media. Additionally, Spain secured a dramatic extra-time win over Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-final, moving forward to the next round through a late goal by Mikel Merino.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)