Zimbabwe Coach Lauds Indian Cricketers Ahead of T20I Clash

Ahead of the T20I match against India, Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons praised Indian skipper Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag. Sammons anticipates a rejuvenated Indian squad, following the retirement of several key players. India will play their first match of the series at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:58 IST
Shubman Gill. (Picture: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons has commended Indian skipper Shubman Gill, calling him a 'superb cricketer' ahead of their first T20I match at the Harare Sports Club. Gill, 24, has made significant strides, scoring 335 runs in 14 T20I matches at an impressive strike rate of 147.58.

India's squad will feature new faces, following the retirement of veteran players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja. This shift provides young talents an opportunity to cement their positions in the shortest format of the game.

At the pre-match press conference, Sammons reminisced about first seeing Gill's potential during a 2021 Test series against India. He also praised Riyan Parag, describing him as a 'dangerous' player and lauding his performance in the IPL. The T20I series opener is scheduled for Saturday at Harare Sports Club.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

