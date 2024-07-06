India Women Aim to Bounce Back Against South Africa After Opening T20 Defeat

India Women will look to recover from a 12-run defeat in the first T20 International against South Africa with a stronger batting and fielding display in the second game of the three-match series this Sunday.

Friday's match saw India falling short at 177 for 4 in 20 overs, unable to chase South Africa's score of 189 for 4, bolstered by Tazmin Brits' 81 and Marizanne Kapp's 57. This defeat marked South Africa's first win on the tour, which has already included a 0-3 ODI whitewash and a 10-wicket loss in a one-off Test match.

Both teams have injury concerns; As India's Richa Ghosh suffered neck pain and dizziness, and South Africa's Brits experienced a severe leg contusion. Fielding errors and dropped catches plagued India, while their batting middle order showed promise. South Africa's batting lineup, led by Brits and Kapp, and an organized bowling effort will be key in the second game.

