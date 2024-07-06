Left Menu

Asian Games Gold-Medallist Jitu Rai’s New Chapter: From Marksmanship to Mentorship

Asian Games gold-medallist shooter Jitu Rai has announced his retirement from the Indian Army to focus on training young athletes. The 36-year-old, who served for over 17 years, plans to open a shooting academy. Rai aims to leverage his vast experience to help upcoming shooters achieve international success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Asian Games gold-medallist marksman Jitu Rai, renowned for breaking the stereotype of modest backgrounds impeding top-tier success, has announced his retirement from the Indian Army to devote his time to nurturing young athletes.

Rai, a 36-year-old Khel Ratna and Padma Shri awardee hailing from Nepal's Sankhuwa Sabha district, made his mark by winning a gold medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, which propelled him to the rank of Honorary Captain in the Army.

The former member of the 11 Gorkha Regiment made his retirement announcement on social media, thanking the Army and expressing his commitment to continue serving the nation and the sport through coaching.

Looking forward, Rai plans to establish a shooting academy to impart his knowledge to the younger generation and has expressed interest in joining the national coaching staff if given the opportunity.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

