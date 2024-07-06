Left Menu

Wallabies Secure Victory Over Wales in Joe Schmidt's Coaching Debut

Australia marked Joe Schmidt’s debut as coach with a 25-16 victory over Wales, their first win against a tier one nation since 2022. Tries by Taniela Tupou, Filipo Daugunu, and Tom Wright helped seal the win. Wales, despite a penalty try and three penalties, couldn't overcome their eighth consecutive loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:21 IST
  • Australia

Australia marked the beginning of Joe Schmidt's coaching era with a 25-16 win over Wales on Saturday, their first victory over a tier one nation since beating Wales in Cardiff in late 2022. Tries from Taniela Tupou, Filipo Daugunu, and Tom Wright secured the win in a tight battle between the ninth and tenth-ranked teams in the world, extending Wales' losing streak to eight consecutive matches.

Wales did manage a penalty try in the first half and three penalties by flyhalf Ben Thomas, but they presented little threat through their backline. The Wallabies gained some revenge for their 40-6 defeat to Wales in last year's World Cup.

Despite their loss, Wales showed improvement from their 41-13 defeat to world champions South Africa at Twickenham two weeks ago. They will travel to Melbourne for next week's second test with hopes of reversing their fortunes and ending their losing streak.

