Russell Leads Mercedes One-Two in Wet British Grand Prix Practice

George Russell, last weekend's winner in Austria, spearheaded a Mercedes one-two finish with Lewis Hamilton in a rain-soaked final practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday. A trio of local drivers topped the timesheet with Russell clocking a fastest lap of one minute 37.529 seconds in the cold conditions, narrowly outpacing seven-time world champion Hamilton by 0.035 seconds and McLaren's Lando Norris by 0.185 seconds.

The swift laps were set midway through the session, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz securing the fourth-fastest time and Red Bull's Max Verstappen coming in fifth, trailing Russell by 0.864 seconds. All drivers opted for intermediate tires given the day's weather. Alpine's Pierre Gasly spun into the gravel at Vale on his second lap, causing a brief red flag period and failing to set a time. Gasly was already slated to start last on Sunday due to engine penalties.

With Silverstone marking the halfway point of the 24-race Formula One season, Verstappen retains a 81-point lead over Norris in the championship. In other standings, Sergio Perez was ninth fastest, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took sixth, McLaren's Oscar Piastri seventh, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso eighth, and Haas's Nico Hulkenberg rounding out the top ten. Rain was predicted to subside by qualifying later on Saturday.

