Left Menu

Craig Fulton's Winning Mantra for Indian Hockey Team Ahead of Paris Olympics

Head coach Craig Fulton emphasizes playing the game over the occasion as he prepares the Indian men's hockey team for the Paris Olympics. Despite a shorter preparation cycle, Fulton's process-driven approach has led to significant progress. The team's focus is now on their first game against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:31 IST
Craig Fulton's Winning Mantra for Indian Hockey Team Ahead of Paris Olympics
Craig Fulton

In an exclusive interview with PTI Bhasha, head coach Craig Fulton expressed optimism about the Indian men's hockey team's chances in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Fulton, a former Olympian himself, emphasized that the team should 'play the game, not the occasion,' focusing on their skills rather than the hype.

The South African coach credited the team's progress from finishing 12th in London 2012 to winning bronze in Tokyo 2020. 'We are preparing meticulously for Paris, and our aim is to improve upon our past performances,' he added.

Fulton also spoke about the limited preparation time but remained unflustered. 'We qualified through the Asian Games gold in just three months. The team is confident and performing well,' noted the 50-year-old coach. He highlighted the importance of team bonding and mental conditioning, areas where the team has worked extensively with expert Paddy Upton.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024