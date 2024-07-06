Craig Fulton's Winning Mantra for Indian Hockey Team Ahead of Paris Olympics

In an exclusive interview with PTI Bhasha, head coach Craig Fulton expressed optimism about the Indian men's hockey team's chances in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Fulton, a former Olympian himself, emphasized that the team should 'play the game, not the occasion,' focusing on their skills rather than the hype.

The South African coach credited the team's progress from finishing 12th in London 2012 to winning bronze in Tokyo 2020. 'We are preparing meticulously for Paris, and our aim is to improve upon our past performances,' he added.

Fulton also spoke about the limited preparation time but remained unflustered. 'We qualified through the Asian Games gold in just three months. The team is confident and performing well,' noted the 50-year-old coach. He highlighted the importance of team bonding and mental conditioning, areas where the team has worked extensively with expert Paddy Upton.

