Jorge Martin Dominates German Grand Prix Sprint for Second Consecutive Year

Jorge Martin won the German Grand Prix sprint at Sachsenring, extending his lead over title rival Francesco Bagnaia who finished third. Martin, on a Pramac Ducati, overtook Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira in an exciting race. Marc Marquez made a strong comeback from 13th position to finish sixth.

Updated: 06-07-2024 19:07 IST
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin, the current MotoGP championship leader, clinched the German Grand Prix sprint at Sachsenring for the second consecutive year on Saturday. His victory slightly extended his lead over title rival Francesco Bagnaia, who finished third, just behind Miguel Oliveira. Martin had earlier broken the lap record to secure pole position but had a slow start at the race's outset.

Despite the initial setback, Martin utilized the power of his Pramac Ducati to overtake Oliveira and set sights on Bagnaia. He soon moved past Bagnaia, while Oliveira also reclaimed second place during lap three. The positions remained unchanged until the last three laps when Bagnaia's teammate, Enea Bastianini, pressured Bagnaia but could not surpass him, securing Bagnaia's podium finish.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez, who started 13th on the grid after injuries from a crash on Friday, impressively navigated his way to finish sixth. Marquez's performance was notable, given his history of success at Sachsenring, where he has secured 11 wins across all classes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

