Zimbabwe Upsets India in Thrilling T20 Opener

Sikandar Raza spearheaded Zimbabwe's bowling attack with figures of 3-25, guiding his team to a stunning 13-run triumph over a youthful Indian side in the inaugural T20 International at Harare Sports Club. The victory delivered an early setback to the recently crowned world champions in the five-game series.

Opting to field first, India managed to restrict Zimbabwe to 115 for nine in 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi's stellar bowling performance of 4-13 in four overs further stifled the Zimbabwean batters. Despite the early containment, the Indian batting lineup faltered to just 102, with the key dismissal of captain Shubman Gill (31) by Raza proving pivotal.

Clive Madande top-scored for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 29, but the team collapsed from 73-3 to 90-9 before a late flurry. India's chase started dismally at 22-4 and failed to recover, with notable contributions only from Gill and Washington Sundar (27). This victory marks Zimbabwe's third T20 win over India, with all victories occurring in Harare, the last being in 2016.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)