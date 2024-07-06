Left Menu

Zimbabwe Upsets India in Thrilling T20 Opener

Sikandar Raza's impressive 3-25 performance led Zimbabwe to a 13-run victory over India in the first T20 International at Harare Sports Club. Despite restricting Zimbabwe to 115 for nine, India struggled in their chase and were bowled out for 102. This win marks Zimbabwe's third T20 triumph over India, all in Harare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:19 IST
Zimbabwe Upsets India in Thrilling T20 Opener
Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza spearheaded Zimbabwe's bowling attack with figures of 3-25, guiding his team to a stunning 13-run triumph over a youthful Indian side in the inaugural T20 International at Harare Sports Club. The victory delivered an early setback to the recently crowned world champions in the five-game series.

Opting to field first, India managed to restrict Zimbabwe to 115 for nine in 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi's stellar bowling performance of 4-13 in four overs further stifled the Zimbabwean batters. Despite the early containment, the Indian batting lineup faltered to just 102, with the key dismissal of captain Shubman Gill (31) by Raza proving pivotal.

Clive Madande top-scored for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 29, but the team collapsed from 73-3 to 90-9 before a late flurry. India's chase started dismally at 22-4 and failed to recover, with notable contributions only from Gill and Washington Sundar (27). This victory marks Zimbabwe's third T20 win over India, with all victories occurring in Harare, the last being in 2016.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024