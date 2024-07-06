Left Menu

Dhruv Sitwala Triumphs Over Pankaj Advani in 2024 Asian Billiards Championship

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani lost 2-5 to compatriot Dhruv Sitwala in the final of the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship. Despite Advani's late comeback, Dhruv's consistent high scores secured him the victory. Advani expressed his respect for Dhruv's prowess and reflected on the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:26 IST
Pankaj Advani
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Indian cueist Pankaj Advani fell short in his bid for a third straight title at the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship, losing 2-5 to fellow Indian Dhruv Sitwala.

Dhruv set the early pace, scoring 103 points while Advani failed to score initially. Although Advani improved with 36 points, Dhruv maintained his lead with another 100. Advani found his form in the third frame, scoring a remarkable 101 points but Dhruv faltered, making only two points.

Advani continued his momentum, scoring a perfect 100, whereas Dhruv could muster only 11. However, Dhruv's consistency returned as he scored another 100. Advani ended that frame with 64 points. In the final two frames, Dhruv scored 101 and 100, while Advani managed only 23 and 0 points as Dhruv lifted the trophy. Despite the loss, Advani commended his friend's performance and looked forward to future tournaments.

