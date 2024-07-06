Left Menu

Shubman Gill Expresses Disappointment After India’s Shocking Loss to Zimbabwe in T20I

India's captain Shubman Gill expressed disappointment after his team was defeated by Zimbabwe in the first T20I match of the series. Despite a strong bowling performance, India's batting fell short. Zimbabwe's captain, Sikandar Raza, celebrated the win but acknowledged the team must stay focused for upcoming matches.

Updated: 06-07-2024 20:54 IST
India skipper Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment over his team's batting performance after losing to Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the first T20I of the series. Gill noted the need to carry his bat through the innings, critiquing the team's inability to execute plans effectively.

Despite restricting Zimbabwe to 115 for nine with a commendable bowling effort, Gill acknowledged that the fielding was substandard and players appeared rusty. The skipper emphasized the importance of better execution moving forward.

On the other side, Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza celebrated the victory but stressed the importance of continued focus and improvement, particularly in batting. He praised his side's catching and ground fielding, attributing the victory to solid teamwork and fan support.

