Alexander Zverev Survives Epic Tiebreak to Outlast Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev triumphed over Britain's Cameron Norrie to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the third time. Zverev secured the win with a commanding 6-4 6-4 7-6(15) performance under the Centre Court roof, overcoming an injury scare and surviving a gripping third-set tiebreak.

Zverev, who injured his knee in the second set, demonstrated remarkable focus and served exceptionally throughout the match. Though Norrie had early advantages, including five set points in the tiebreak, Zverev remained composed, ultimately converting his sixth match point to clinch the victory.

Despite feeling restricted due to his knee injury, Zverev's precise groundstrokes and dominant serving kept him in control. This win added another chapter to their rivalry, with Zverev leading their Tour head-to-head 6-0. Norrie, a former Wimbledon semi-finalist, made a valiant effort but was eventually outplayed by the German star.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)