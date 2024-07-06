Alexander Zverev Survives Epic Tiebreak to Outlast Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon
Fourth seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon after defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie. Zverev overcame an injury scare and an intense third-set tiebreak, winning 6-4 6-4 7-6(15). Despite a knee injury, Zverev maintained composure, ultimately seizing victory on his sixth match point.
