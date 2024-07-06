George Russell Secures Home Pole in Thrilling British Grand Prix Qualifiers

George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes front-row lockout during the British Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, with McLaren's Lando Norris completing a historic podium sweep of British drivers. Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, impacted by car damage, finished fourth.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed fifth place on a drying track amid light rain. Russell, elated by his performance, said, "What a feeling, what a feeling," as the Silverstone crowd celebrated his first home pole, his fourth overall.

In a nail-biting finish, Hamilton gained provisional pole before both Mercedes drivers secured their positions, and Norris settled for third. Seven-time world champion Hamilton praised his car's performance, emphasizing teamwork for Sunday's race.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)