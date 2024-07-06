Alexander Zverev Triumphs at Wimbledon Despite Knee Injury and Star-Struck Moments

Alexander Zverev overcame a knee problem, a marathon tie-breaker and nerves from seeing one of his sporting idols in the Royal Box to secure a spot in Wimbledon's fourth round. Zverev defeated Cameron Norrie, the last British man in the tournament, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (15) on Saturday after converting his sixth match point in the tiebreaker on Centre Court.

The German player required treatment several times on his left knee following a fall in the second set. He was also visibly starstruck by the presence of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was in the Royal Box. A devoted fan of Bayern Munich, which Guardiola coached from 2013-16, Zverev admitted, "When I saw Pep I got so nervous for a few games there." Post-match, he light-heartedly suggested that Guardiola could consider coaching him in tennis.

In other matches, Ben Shelton became the first man since 2018 to win three consecutive five-set matches at Wimbledon, beating Denis Shapovalov in a thrilling contest. Early winners included Ugo Humbert, Xinyu Wang, and Jelena Ostapenko, with notable matches by Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek scheduled later in the day.

