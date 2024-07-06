Left Menu

Putintseva Stuns Swiatek in Wimbledon Shocker

World number one Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon run ended abruptly as Kazakh's Yulia Putintseva rallied to win their third-round match. Swiatek initially took control, winning the first set, but Putintseva bounced back strongly, securing a 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory and advancing to face Jelena Ostapenko.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:59 IST
Putintseva Stuns Swiatek in Wimbledon Shocker
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

World number one Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon campaign came to an unexpected end as she succumbed to Yulia Putintseva in a dramatic third-round upset. The match started in Swiatek's favor as she clinched the first set with ease. However, Putintseva mounted an impressive comeback, breaking the top-seeded Pole twice in both the second and third sets.

Swiatek looked poised for a straightforward win, but the momentum shifted drastically in Putintseva's favor. Her aggressive play and resilience paid off as she turned the match around to win 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Saturday.

With this victory, Putintseva has set up a fourth-round clash against Jelena Ostapenko, continuing her quest in the Wimbledon tournament.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024