Putintseva Stuns Swiatek in Wimbledon Shocker

World number one Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon campaign came to an unexpected end as she succumbed to Yulia Putintseva in a dramatic third-round upset. The match started in Swiatek's favor as she clinched the first set with ease. However, Putintseva mounted an impressive comeback, breaking the top-seeded Pole twice in both the second and third sets.

Swiatek looked poised for a straightforward win, but the momentum shifted drastically in Putintseva's favor. Her aggressive play and resilience paid off as she turned the match around to win 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Saturday.

With this victory, Putintseva has set up a fourth-round clash against Jelena Ostapenko, continuing her quest in the Wimbledon tournament.

